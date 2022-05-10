UPDATE | Police say foul play is not suspected in Katrina Blagdon's death

The search for a missing St. Catharines woman has come to a tragic end.

Niagara Police have confirmed to 610 CKTB the body found in Port Dalhousie last week is that of a missing woman in St. Catharines, 37-year-old Katrina Blagdon.

Police say foul play is not suspected in her death.

Blagdon, a retired military member, disappeared on New Years Eve.

Since that time, a group of Blagdon's family, friends and volunteers created 'Trina's Army' dedicated to finding the mother of two.

The group has been searching and posting updates on a social media page, including a post this afternoon confirming Blagdon had been identified.

Blagdon's body was discovered last Wednesday morning by St. Catharines Hydro employees working near the Heywood Generating Station in the Port Dalhousie area of St. Catharines.

The body was found in the water, and was sent for a post-mortem examination and positive identification in Toronto.

The positive identification was made today.