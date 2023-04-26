UPDATE | Police say missing 13-year-old boy from Welland has been found safe
Niagara Regional Police say a missing 13-year-old boy from Welland has been found safe.
Douglas McDonald was reported missing after last being seen yesterday afternoon leaving his house on a bike.
Police say he was located safe this afternoon.
