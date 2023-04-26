UPDATE | Police say missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe
Niagara Police say a missing 15-year-old girl from Niagara Falls has been located and is safe.
Police reached out to the public earllier today for information after Kendra Doner left her home on Monday night and did not return.
Doner was located a few hours after police made the appeal.
