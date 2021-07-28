UPDATE | Police say no charges will be laid after mom says son was approached at Sunset Beach

Police have identified a woman who allegedly approached a 3 yr old boy at a St. Catharines beach over the weekend.

The NRP say the woman, and her two friends, contacted police after seeing their pictures, which were released by police today.

Constable Phil Gavin says an investigation was conducted and there are no grounds to lay a criminal charge.

He says the investigation has been concluded.

Police were called to Sunset Beach on Saturday after a woman claimed her 3 year old son was approached by a stranger, and according to her social media post, the woman asked her son if he wanted to go with her.

She said the actions of the woman and her two friends made her even more concerned when they didn't leave the area.

The mother shared her account of what happened Saturday on social media, and has thanked community members for their concern.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has shared the incident that happened with my son at Sunset beach on Saturday.

Because of the power of social media and everyone caring to bring this incident the attention it deserved, the Niagara Regional Police are now in contact with the woman involved.

The amount of people who reached out to me with similar incidents happening to them is deeply disturbing.

I’m thankful that I listened to my gut instincts and will never question myself again as a parent. "