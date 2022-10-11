iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

UPDATE | Police say public helped identify truck driver in Fort Erie and no charges will be laid


Branded-Vehicle
Niagara Police say they have identified the driver of a truck who approached a young boy last week.
 
Police say with 'significant' assistance from members of the public, they were able to ID the driver.
 
Detectives confirm the driver had no ill intentions, and the investigation is now closed.
 
"The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to take those who contacted the lead detective with information that resulted in the closure of this incident."
12

Latest Audio