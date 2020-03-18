UPDATE | Police trying to identify more suspects after downtown shooting in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police are tying two suspects from a September shooting in downtown St. Catharines to a larger group of men.

Previously, investigators asked for the public's help to identify two male suspects after six people were injured during the shooting near Karma nightclub on September 29th.

Since then, detectives have been able to link the two men to a larger group who were at the scene of the shooting.

Police arrested 33 year old Saeed Savalanpour of Richmond Hill last month as part of the ongoing investigation.

Previously released photos: