UPDATE | Power mostly restored in Fort Erie after town-wide outage

The Town of Fort Erie went dark this afternoon for a planned power outage.

Canadian Niagara Power says the almost two-hour outage was needed to make repairs.

As of 4:20 p.m. CNP says "The emergency repairs have been completed with power restored to much of Fort Erie. Work is continuing to complete repairs in remaining areas of the service territory. Once again, we appreciate your patience!"

A lightning strike at 3:00 am caused damage to a vital piece of equipment located on the main line.