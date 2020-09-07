UPDATE | Power outages impacting south Niagara and St. Catharines

Strong winds in south Niagara is knocking out some power.

In Niagara Falls, Niagara Peninsula Energy is reporting abotu 2400 customers without power this morning.

Crews have been dispatched and right now there is no estimated time for restoration.

Canadian Niagara Power is also reporting outages impacting residents in Port Colborne and Fort Erie areas without power.

Crews are working on the issues and right now the estimated time for restoration is 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Alectra utilities also now reporting an outage in St. Catharines impacting 617 homes and businesses in the area of York St between Carlton St and Welland Ave.

\Crews are working and the estimated time for restoration is 12:30 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Niagara Falls and South Niagara today warning of damaging winds.