Update| Power restored in Sherkston
Sometimes you just can't catch a break.
Canadian Niagara Power crews spent the morning working to restore power to customers after a pole fire along Holloway Bay Road.
Power was out for about three hours before it was restored.
This comes after some CNP customers along the Lake Erie shore went without power for days after Thursday night's wind storm.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019