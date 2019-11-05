iHeartRadio
Update| Power restored in Sherkston

CKTB-News- Sherkston power outage

Sometimes you just can't catch a break.

Canadian Niagara Power crews spent the morning working to restore power to customers after a pole fire along Holloway Bay Road. 

Power was out for about three hours before it was restored.

This comes after some CNP customers along the Lake Erie shore went without power for days after Thursday night's wind storm.

