UPDATE | Precious item stolen from St. Catharines church found following search party

Some great news this afternoon for a St. Catharines church which had its Tabernacle stolen earlier this week.

The gold box, which holds the host or 'Blessed Sacrament', has been recovered.

It was found by a group of Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria parishioners who took it upon themselves to conduct a search.

It was found in Centennial Park, partially submerged in the Old Welland Canal.

Part of the ciborium, or cup, were not found.

While no hosts were discovered inside the Tabernacle, officials are hoping they dissolved naturally in the water where it was found.

After Bishop Gerard Bergie celebrated Mass at the Cathedral this afternoon, a parishioner came to the rectory door with one of the broken off tabernacle doors.

He had been greeted by a man on the street who asked if he was a parishioner, then gave him the door, saying it had been handed to him by someone else in Centennial Park.

Church officials hope the second door may yet be recovered.

The church was broken into Monday night.

The Tabernacle, which is financially not worth much, was stolen.