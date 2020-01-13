UPDATE | Pressure mounts as more teachers begin work to rule campaigns
On the education front, teachers are ramping up job actions this week as contract talks with the province fail to make any progress.
Public elementary teachers will step up their work to rule campaign, and will stop supervising extra curricular activities outside of regular school hours, as well as stop participating in field trips and assemblies.
English Catholic teachers will start their own work to rule today and that means they will stop participating in standardized testing.
On Wednesday, public high school teachers at a handful of boards, including Hamilton and Durham Region, will stage a one day strike.
-
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
-
HYPROV w/ COLIN MOCHRIE & ASAD MECCI @ the PAC Thu Jan 23
Hypnosis and improvisation are brought together by two masters of their crafts, uniting to create a totally unique theatrical experience, Hyprov: improv under hypnosis with Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci.