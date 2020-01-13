UPDATE | Pressure mounts as more teachers begin work to rule campaigns

On the education front, teachers are ramping up job actions this week as contract talks with the province fail to make any progress.

Public elementary teachers will step up their work to rule campaign, and will stop supervising extra curricular activities outside of regular school hours, as well as stop participating in field trips and assemblies.

English Catholic teachers will start their own work to rule today and that means they will stop participating in standardized testing.

On Wednesday, public high school teachers at a handful of boards, including Hamilton and Durham Region, will stage a one day strike.