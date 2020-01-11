iHeartRadio
UPDATE | QEW reopens after 23 yr old man dies in fuel tanker crash

We are learning more about a deadly crash that killed a man on the QEW in Beamsville late Saturday night.  

Niagara Regional Police say a car was involved in a crash at 10:20 p.m at Sann Road and the South Service Road. 

Police say a 2004 Honda Accord was being driven eastbound on the South Service Road by a 23-year-old man.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the eastbound lanes of the QEW. 

The Honda was struck by an eastbound, loaded commercial motor vehicle.

The driver, from the Town of Lincoln, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the Coroner's Office and Detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The Fort Erie Bound QEW and South Service Road between Ontario Street Beamsville were closed for several hours but reopened at 6:30 a.m.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 5200.

 

