UPDATE | QEW reopens following deadly hit-and-run incident in Beamsville

A tragic incident on the QEW has left a St. Catharines man dead.

The highway in Beamsville was closed Toronto bound for over 10 hours after the 28 year old man was struck by a vehicle or vehicles after his SUV slammed into the centre median.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt tells CKTB that police believe the man hit the median, and then exited his vehicle to either check out the damage or wave down help.

Police are still working to identify the vehicle involved, as reconstruction efforts have identified it as possibly a Kia or Hyundai.

He says the car fled the scene but it's possible the driver didn't realize he or she struck a person.

Sergeant Schmidt says it was very dark at 3am, and the area doesn't have a lot of lighting so it's possible drivers didn't notice the man had been hit.

He says if you are ever in a disabled vehicle on the left shoulder to stay inside the vehicle, keep your seatbelt & emergency lights on, keep the ignition turned on so airbags can be deployed in the event of a secondary collision, and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The gruesome cleanup took hours and included both OPP investigators and the coroner's office.

The man's name has not been released.