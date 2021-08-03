UPDATE | QEW reopens in Lincoln following crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries

The QEW has reopened in Lincoln following a serious crash in the Fort Erie bound lanes this afternoon.

The two vehicle collision happened around 3 o'clock near Jordan Road.

OPP say a minivan and another vehicle were involved in a rear-end crash.

The highway was closed for five hours from Victoria Ave to Jordan Road, along with on-ramp at Ontario Street FE bound.

Six people were in the minivan, and one of the occupants was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Other passengers were also taken to hospital with 'various' other injuries.

The crash slowed traffic down to a stop in the area, with even alternate routes jammed.

