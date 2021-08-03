UPDATE | QEW reopens in Lincoln following crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries
The QEW has reopened in Lincoln following a serious crash in the Fort Erie bound lanes this afternoon.
The two vehicle collision happened around 3 o'clock near Jordan Road.
OPP say a minivan and another vehicle were involved in a rear-end crash.
The highway was closed for five hours from Victoria Ave to Jordan Road, along with on-ramp at Ontario Street FE bound.
Six people were in the minivan, and one of the occupants was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Other passengers were also taken to hospital with 'various' other injuries.
The crash slowed traffic down to a stop in the area, with even alternate routes jammed.
