UPDATE | Rainfall warning issued for entire Niagara region

A rainfall warning has now been issued for the entire Niagara region.

Environment Canada says rain will start tonight, and at times will be heavy.

Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected, and amounts may approach 75 mm locally.

The rain is expected to end tomorrow afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall tonight into Saturday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

