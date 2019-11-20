UPDATE | Road closed after collision causes fuel spill at Highway 20 and South Grimsby Road 21
It could take some time to clean up a fuel spill after a collision between a pickup truck and tractor trailer near Smithville.
Police were called to the collision at 6:15 a.m. this morning in the Highway 20 and South Grimsby Road 21 area.
Niagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin says the road could be closed for part of the morning as environmental crews work on the cleanup.
EMS were called to the scene, but so far no details are available about the condition of the drivers.
