UPDATE | Section of flooded Niagara Parkway reopens
The Niagara Parks Police have reopened the Niagara River Parkway between Dominion Road and Queen Street after flooding in Fort Erie.
Heavy rain and strong winds caused the closure yesterday.
The latest update from Parks Police says the Parkway is still closed from Central Ave to Queen Street, and the recreational trail also remains off limits.
-
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
-
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek