iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

UPDATE | Section of flooded Niagara Parkway reopens

CKTB-News- Parkway flooding

The Niagara Parks Police have reopened the Niagara River Parkway between Dominion Road and Queen Street after flooding in Fort Erie.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused the closure yesterday.

The latest update from Parks Police says the Parkway is still closed from Central Ave to Queen Street, and the recreational trail also remains off limits.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio