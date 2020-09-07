iHeartRadio
UPDATE | Severe storm watch to kick off Labour Day ENDED

Environment Canada has ended our severe thunderstorm watch this morning. 

However, South Niagara, including Niagara Falls, Welland and the communities along the Lake Erie shoreline remain  under a special weather statement.

Wind gusts around 80 km/hr are expected, and minor tree damage and power outages are possible. 
 

