UPDATE | Severe storm watch to kick off Labour Day ENDED
Environment Canada has ended our severe thunderstorm watch this morning.
However, South Niagara, including Niagara Falls, Welland and the communities along the Lake Erie shoreline remain under a special weather statement.
Wind gusts around 80 km/hr are expected, and minor tree damage and power outages are possible.
-
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks to Councillor Foster about regional transit, waste collection and the week ahead at the region. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Wayne Gates - Niagara Falls MPPMatt talks to MPP Gates about how we can continue to support essential workers when the pandemic is over. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.