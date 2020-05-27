UPDATE | Shelter in place lifted for residents near Thorold fire

A shelter in place has been lifted for residents who live close to a massive fire in Thorold.

Niagara Regional Police asked residents within a 1km radius of the fire at Ormond St and St. David St E to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and keep AC off.

Police say the Ministry of the Environment are currently on scene, and ask people to continue to avoid the area.

The shelter in place order was put out just before 6pm, and called off just before 8pm.

The blaze started on Ormond Street just after 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Emergency crews remain on-scene, containing the fire at an auto body repair business.

There's no word on how the fire started or any injuries.

