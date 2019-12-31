UPDATE | Snow squall watch has ended for Niagara
Environment Canada says the snow squall watch for the Niagara region has ended.
However a Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for the morning and afternoon.
Strong gusts of wind could kick up snow and reduce visiblity.
Snow is affecting portions of southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe this morning and is advancing eastward.
There may be brief bursts of heavier snow with very poor visibility at times. Accumulations should be limited to a few centimetres at most.
Please drive carefully.
