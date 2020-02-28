UPDATE | Snowsquall Watch in effect for Hamilton
Environment Canada says "a well organized" snow squall, starting over Lake Huron, will move across the area late this afternoon into the evening hours.
The weather office says it seems very likely the band will impact the afternoon/evening commute in the Golden Horseshoe from Oshawa to Hamilton.
The band is capable of producing quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour.
It can also cause sudden reductions in visibility in heavy snow.
The weather agency says the timing of the snowfall could potentially increase afternoon commute times significantly.
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD