UPDATE | Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife recently returned from speaking in London, England.
Upon returning, she began exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also self-isolating, although he says doctors do not believe be has COVID-19.
