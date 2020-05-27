UPDATE | SpaceX-Mission scrubbed

Today's launch of a SpaceX rocket was scrubbed because of bad weather.

A tornado warning was issued for Brevard County a couple of hours before the scheduled launch of the Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are trying to become the first men launched into space from U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

It will also be the first time a private company launched men into space.