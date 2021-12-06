UPDATE | Special Weather Statement now issued for all of Niagara
A special weather statement has now been issued for all of Niagara.
Environment Canada says wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are possible in north Niagara, while gusts reaching 90 km/hr are possible in south Niagara.
Winds will continue this afternoon and into the evening.
Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, and break branches off trees.
Power outages are possible.
A cold front will follow the high winds.
