UPDATE | Special weather statement upgraded to wind warning

A wind warning has now been issued for Niagara Falls, Fort Erie and the rest of south Niagara, while a special weather statement warning of high winds remains for north Niagara.

Environment Canada says south Niagara will experience strong winds reaching over 90 km/h.

High winds will continue into the overnight hours.

Power outages are possible.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

