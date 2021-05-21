UPDATE | Splash pads in Ontario allowed to reopen Saturday

Splash pads will be allowed to open this long holiday weekend after all.

The Ford government has confirmed that splash pads will be able to reopen tomorrow.

The province said Thursday that splash pads would not be allowed to open until mid-June.

"Recognizing that splash/spray pads, like other outdoor recreational amenities, can be safely enjoyed, we have amended the regulation to align splash pads/spray pads with other outdoor recreational amenities. Splash/spray pads, like other outdoor recreation amenities, will be allowed to open 12:01 a.m. on May 22nd."