UPDATE | St. Catharines council moving to deal with derelict property

St. Catharines council has agreed to spend $125,000 on an action plan to try to bring an end to one of the city's biggest eyesores.

Council voted last night to hire an external legal firm to see what can be done to clean up the old GM plant on Ontario Street.

The property was purchased in 2014 by Bayshore Groups with a plan to put a $250 million housing and commerical development on it, but it has sat empty ever since.

As part of the action plan, introduced by councillor Karrie Porter, council will also contact the Canadian Brownfield network to ask for expert advise on how to manage and remediate the site.

Other measures including hiring a security firm to keep people out, and request an inspection and repair of the fencing on the site that was put up under a previous Emergency Order under the Building Code Act and in a manner that would allow the city to recover costs.