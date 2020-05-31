UPDATE | St. Catharines man charged with first degree murder

A first degree murder charge has been laid after a woman was killed at a St. Catharines home Friday.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a home on Densgrove Road after reports of an assault.

Upon arrival police discovered a deceased woman in her 60's and arrested a man at the scene.

60 year old Gregory Tkachyk was in court via video link yesterday to face the charge and a publication ban was imposed.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at the request of next of kin.

The NRP's homicide unit is continuing to investgate.