UPDATE | St. Catharines senior has been found near home
Niagara Regional Police officers have found a missing St. Catharines senior after she spent three hours in the cold.
69 year old Mary Renee Ward wandered away from her home in the area of Willow Street and Hazel Street at around 1pm.
NRP Constable Phil Gavin tells CKTB Ward was found by officers searching for her on foot just before 4 p.m.
