Update | Suspect indentified in St. Catharines sexual assault

Niagara police say they have identified the suspect in a sexual assault and the cemetery where it happened.

A female ride share driver was sexually assaulted yesterday morning in car at Victoria Lawn Cemetery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police say there is no threat to public safety stemming from this incident.

In an earlier news release police said they were looking for a white man, 34 years old, with short brown hair and forearm tattoos.

The incident happened inside a white Nissan Altima.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries and was treated at hospital.