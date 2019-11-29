UPDATE | Suspect killed in stabbing on London Bridge

Police shot and killed a man wearing a fake explosive vest on London Bridge after several people were stabbed.

They are treating the case as a terrorist incident, but Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says investigators are keeping an open mind about a possible motive.

It's been less than three years since a van and knife attack in the same area.

Basu didn't say how many people were stabbed.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is commending quote -- ``the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who intervened in the incident.''