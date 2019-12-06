UPDATE | The regional portion of your tax bill could climb by almost six percent
Niagara Regional councillors will have some tough decisions to make next week.
The region's Budget Review Committee has given the green light to the 2020 budget which includes a 5.85 percent property tax increase.
If council says yes to the spending plan it means the average homeowner with a house valued at $277,000 will pay an extra $85 a year.
The nearly six percent hike comes, even though regional council had directed staff in the summer to keep the increase at two percent.
Regional Treasurer Todd Harrison says decisions made at the provincial level are impacting the bottom line at the region, as well as long term care redevelopment in St. Catharines and Fort Erie.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.