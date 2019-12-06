UPDATE | The regional portion of your tax bill could climb by almost six percent

Niagara Regional councillors will have some tough decisions to make next week.

The region's Budget Review Committee has given the green light to the 2020 budget which includes a 5.85 percent property tax increase.

If council says yes to the spending plan it means the average homeowner with a house valued at $277,000 will pay an extra $85 a year.

The nearly six percent hike comes, even though regional council had directed staff in the summer to keep the increase at two percent.

Regional Treasurer Todd Harrison says decisions made at the provincial level are impacting the bottom line at the region, as well as long term care redevelopment in St. Catharines and Fort Erie.