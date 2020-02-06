iHeartRadio
UPDATE: The snow is expected to keep falling

CKTB-News- Weather


Niagara is still under a special weather statement this morning even though the snow has tapered off, for now.

Environment Canada says periods of light snow will continue today, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle.

Light freezing rain over southern portions of the Niagara Peninsula is also possible today.

We could get more light snow tonight into tomorrow morning.

Total snowfall accumulations in the 5 to 10 cm range can be expected for most areas, with 10 to 15 cm possible for portions of the Niagara Peninsula.

The afternoon commute is likely to be affected closer to the Golden Horseshoe.

The weather office says snowfall warnings are not anticipated at this time.

