UPDATE | Three new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario bringing total to 34

Provincial health officials have announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 34.

One patient is a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Germany, while the other two are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran.

All patients have been released into self-isolation.

The Ministry of Health says the disease known as COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are preparing for potential local spread of the illness.