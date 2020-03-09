UPDATE | Three new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario bringing total to 34
Provincial health officials have announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 34.
One patient is a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Germany, while the other two are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran.
All patients have been released into self-isolation.
The Ministry of Health says the disease known as COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are preparing for potential local spread of the illness.
