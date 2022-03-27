UPDATE | Four people sent to hospital in Niagara winery fire

A massive fire at a popular winery in Niagara last night.

The blaze broke out at Hernder Estate Winery, on Eighth Ave Louth in St. Catharines at around 10 p.m.

St. Catharines Fire arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed blaze at the front of the main building, including the banquet space and store.

The fire service received help from crews from Niagara Falls, Thorold, Pelham, Lincoln, West Lincoln and Niagara-on-the-Lake as they battled the blaze in the overnight hours.

Fire Chief Dave Upper tells CKTB crews worked incredibly hard in inclement weather to bring the blaze under control, and while the front of the building was destroyed, they were able to save the warehouse and production facility.

He is thanking everyone involved in the effort, from the 911 operators, the employees at Hernder, and his 45 staff members worked through the night.

"Everyone involved was incredible."

Four people were sent to hospital with injuries suffered prior to fire officials arriving on scene.

Chief Upper says they learned of the injuries Sunday as the investigation unfolded. He says the four civilians took themselves to hospital for treament of minor injuries.

While the winery is usually booked for weddings on the weekends, The Moms Market of Niagara, was renting the venue for a homemade market.

The Fire Marshall's Office has been contacted.

Crews remain on scene today to watch for hotspots.

Hernder Estate Winery - Image taken before the fire