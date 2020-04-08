UPDATE | Total of 12 Niagara health care facilities have declared outbreaks of some kind

Twelve Niagara long-term care homes have declared an outbreak of some kind.

These facilities include nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care residences.

Most facilities on this list have declared outbreaks of COVID-19, but some have their illness listed as "unknown".

Season's Retirement Facility in Welland, Rapelje Lodge in Welland, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Royal Rose Place in Welland all have COVID-19 outbreaks that are affecting the entire facility.

Shalom Manor in Grimsby has a COVID-19 outbreak that is just affecting the Sunrise Unit.

Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, United Mennonite Home in Lincoln, and Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie are listed as having outbreaks of human coronaviruses, but not COVID-19.

Linhaven Nursing Home in St. Catharines was the facility added to the list most recently, but their respiratory illness is listed as "unknown". The entire facility is affected.

Henley House in St. Catharines, and Niagara Health's Extended Care Unit in Welland both have an outbreak of an unknown respiratory illness.

Eventide Home in Niagara Falls has an outbreak of an unknown gastroenteritis.