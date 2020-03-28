UPDATE | Two more arrested in September downtown St. Catharines shooting
Niagara Regional Police have made a two more arrests in the downtown St. Catharines shooting that took place in September 2019.
Six people were shot in the incident.
Yesterday morning, Niagara Regional Police along with Toronto Police arrested a 29 year old male and a 26 year old female and charged them in connection to this shooting investigation.
29 year old Jamar Stephens of Scarborough is facing a number of charges:
- Aggravated assault
- Discharging a firearm with intent to wound
- Discharging a firearm - recklessness
- Pointing a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Using Firearm in Commission of Offence
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition readily accessible
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of prohibited ammunition
- Careless storage of a prohibited firearm
- Careless storage of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of prohibited ammunition
26 year old Kaitlan Miller, also of Scarborough, is facing the following charges:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition readily accessible
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of prohibited ammunition
- Careless storage of a prohibited firearm
- Careless storage of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of prohibited ammunition
- Obstruct Police
These two arrests follow Thursday morning's arrest of 27 year old Shamaree Wilson of Richmond Hill.
Wilson is charged with pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Niagara Regional Police would like to thank the public their assistance in this investigation.
