UPDATE | Two more arrested in September downtown St. Catharines shooting

Niagara Regional Police have made a two more arrests in the downtown St. Catharines shooting that took place in September 2019.

Six people were shot in the incident.

Yesterday morning, Niagara Regional Police along with Toronto Police arrested a 29 year old male and a 26 year old female and charged them in connection to this shooting investigation.

29 year old Jamar Stephens of Scarborough is facing a number of charges:

Aggravated assault

Discharging a firearm with intent to wound

Discharging a firearm - recklessness

Pointing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Using Firearm in Commission of Offence

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition readily accessible

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of prohibited ammunition

Careless storage of a prohibited firearm

Careless storage of a prohibited device

Careless storage of prohibited ammunition

26 year old Kaitlan Miller, also of Scarborough, is facing the following charges:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition readily accessible

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of prohibited ammunition

Careless storage of a prohibited firearm

Careless storage of a prohibited device

Careless storage of prohibited ammunition

Obstruct Police

These two arrests follow Thursday morning's arrest of 27 year old Shamaree Wilson of Richmond Hill.

Wilson is charged with pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Niagara Regional Police would like to thank the public their assistance in this investigation.