UPDATE | Two more cases of COVID-19 at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School

Niagara's Catholic District School Board says they've confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School.

This makes a total of four cases at the Smithville school.

However, the NCDSB says these two new cases are not connected to the outbreak that was declared on Thursday.

Of the two new cases, the board says one of them exposed staff and students to COVID-19.

Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with that person.

To read our original story on the outbreak at St. Martin's, click here.