UPDATE | Two women murdered in Fort Erie were part of group gathered at the rental home

The two women murdered in Fort Erie were with a group of people who rented the home.

Police say the home, where the murders occurred on the Niagara River Parkway, is a short-term rental where a group of people gathered.

On Monday night a group of people, including some people from outside the Niagara Region, went to the home - including the two victims.

A gun went off in the home early Tuesday morning and someone called 911 at 4:15 a.m.

Officers arriving on the scene discovered the bodies of the two women, who sustained 'obvious trauma' to their bodies.

Detectives are now working to ID everyone who was at the home before and when the shooting occurred.

Police do not have reason to believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.

Forensics Services detectives and uniform members remain on scene searching the property and the water in front of the home.

The dive operations will result in intermittent closures of the Niagara River Parkway between Black Creek Road and Switch Road.

There is likely be a continued police presence in the days to come.

Homicide detectives are appealing to anyone who may reside or have a business in the area of the scene that has security cameras, doorbell cameras or dashboard cameras to contact them.