UPDATE | U.S/Canada land border will remain closed until Oct. 21st

By early November, most adult foreign nationals will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel to the United States, the White House announced Monday.

The news is the first clear indication from the Biden administration that it is preparing to ease travel restrictions first imposed in March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic. Details, however, remain in short supply.

It is not clear, for instance, how the new policy will specifically impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border, where non-essential visitors remain prohibited from crossing.

That specific prohibition is being extended another 30 days until Oct. 21, a White House official said.

The other burning question is whether Canadians who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has never been approved for use in the U.S., will meet the eligibility test.

New York congressman Brian Higgins, long one of the most vocal Capitol Hill critics of travel restrictions with Canada, said it's long past time the U.S. began allowing recreational visits from Canada.

