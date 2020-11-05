UPDATE | Unifor and GM have a deal
After talking through the deadline to reach a deal last night, Unifor and General Motors officials emerged early this morning from behind closed doors to announce they have a tentative deal.
Autoworkers will vote on the three year contract Sunday.
No details have been released but Unifor President Jerry Dias does have a media conference set for 10:00 this morning.
Unifor has already reached deals with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
-
-
U.S Electtion Remains Up in the AirShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding U.S presidential election still up in the air
-
Latest Job Numbers in Niagara/Ontario/CanadaShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board breaks down latest job numbers