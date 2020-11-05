iHeartRadio
UPDATE | Unifor and GM have a deal

GM St catharines

After talking through the deadline to reach a deal last night, Unifor and General Motors officials emerged early this morning from behind closed doors to announce they have a tentative deal.

Autoworkers will vote on the three year contract Sunday.

No details have been released but Unifor President Jerry Dias does have a media conference set for 10:00 this morning.

Unifor has already reached deals with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
 

