UPDATE | Unifor former President Jerry Dias going to rehab, union says he accepted $50,000

Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.

After an internal investigation, Unifor national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne says he stands charged with violating the union's constitution. The union's executive board will now hold a hearing into the matter.

Dias says he is entering a residential rehabilitation facility and stepping away temporarily from all of his advisory positions.

He says that he has been using pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol to deal with a sciatic nerve issue.

Dias says these factors have impaired his judgment in recent months and is seeking treatment at the advice of his doctor.

The news comes roughly a week after Unifor announced Dias would retire because of ongoing health issues that had already prompted him to take a medical leave.