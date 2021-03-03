UPDATE | Vaccine panel recommends going up to 4 months between COVID vaccine doses

A national panel of vaccine experts is recommending extending the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot when faced with a limited supply.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued updated guidance today for the administration of all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use in Canada.

It says extending the dose interval to four months will create opportunities to protect the entire adult population against the virus within a short timeframe.

Newfoundland and Labrador said today it is extending the interval between the first and second doses to four months, days after health officials in British Columbia announced they were doing so.

Manitoba also says it will delay second doses in order to focus on giving the first shot to more people more quickly.

Ontario previously said it was weighing a similar move but would seek advice from the federal government.

More coming.

