UPDATE | 'Very troubling scene' following QEW crash that killed 28 yr old St. Catharines man

The QEW has reopened following a tragic incident that left a St. Catharines man dead.

The highway in Beamsville was closed Toronto bound for over 10 hours after the 28 year old man was struck by a vehicle or vehicles after his SUV slammed into the centre median.

OPP say the vehicle, which could be a Kia or Hyundia, fled the scene but it's possible the driver didn't realize he or she struck a person.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says it was very dark at 3am, and the area doesn't have a lot of lighting so it's possible drivers didn't notice the man had been hit.

The gruesome cleanup took hours and included both OPP investigators and the coroner's office.

The man's name has not been released.