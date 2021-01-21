UPDATE | Victims identified in Fort Erie murders as police release pictures of evidence

The families of two women killed in Fort Erie early Tuesday morning are allowing police to release their identities.

20 year old Juliana Pannunizo of Windsor, and 18 year old Christina Crooks of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a rental home on the Niagara River Parkway.

Police say a group gathered at the short-term rental Monday night, and a 911 call was made at 4:15 Tuesday morning reporting a disturbance with a possible gun involved.

Officers arrived to find two women dead with 'obvious signs of trauma' to their bodies. Police have not confirmed the cause of death.

No arrests have been made.

The NRP continue to search the property on the Parkway and dive teams are searching the water in front of the home.

Police have released pictures of take-out food found in the home in hopes someone may be able to identify the restaurant it came from.

The food was placed in a non-descript grey plastic bag with the number "923" written on the outside of the bag.

The contents of the food order included a cheeseburger, French fries, chicken wings, celery and carrots with blue cheese. The food was packaged in four separate non-descript white styrofoam containers. The bag also contained five (5) disposable plastic “SUNSPUN” ketchup containers.

The food order is believed to have occurred on Monday January 18, 2021 or in the early morning hours of Tuesday January 19, 2021.

Detectives are asking the public to contact them if they have any information at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009134.