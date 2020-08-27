UPDATE | Waiting to hear if Raptors postpone playoff opener
It's not clear if the Toronto Raptors will play the Boston Celtics today, or postpone the game as part of a protest in the wake of a weekend police shooting in Wisconsin.
The NBA postponed three games yesterday and a source says the league's board of governors will meet today to discuss the situation.
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says there will be discussions about whether to play today's game against the Boston Red Sox.
The NHL went ahead with three playoff games, and is facing criticism from Black players and some hockey analysts.
Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara CentreMatt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Warren Hoshizaki - Director of Education DSBNMatt talks to Warren after yesterday's announcement of more funding from the Federal government. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes speaks with Lindsey Zdichavsky, the Ideal Protein Specialist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave, regarding women's health and lifestyle issues. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.