UPDATE | Waiting to hear if Raptors postpone playoff opener

It's not clear if the Toronto Raptors will play the Boston Celtics today, or postpone the game as part of a protest in the wake of a weekend police shooting in Wisconsin.



The NBA postponed three games yesterday and a source says the league's board of governors will meet today to discuss the situation.



Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says there will be discussions about whether to play today's game against the Boston Red Sox.



The NHL went ahead with three playoff games, and is facing criticism from Black players and some hockey analysts.