UPDATE | Weather Advisories for Southern Ontario ENDED

Environment Canada has ended a Winter Weather Travel Advisory that was in effect for North Niagara.

The winter weather travel has also now ended for Hamilton, Burlington and Oakville.

A lake effect snow band from western Lake Ontario slowed commuters this morning, dumping a few centimeters of snow in an area between Grimsby and Oakville.

Total local snowfall could have been anywhere from 5 to 10 cm.

Environment Canada is expecting a warm front to move into Southern Ontario for the weekend.