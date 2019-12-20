UPDATE | Weather Advisories for Southern Ontario ENDED
Environment Canada has ended a Winter Weather Travel Advisory that was in effect for North Niagara.
The winter weather travel has also now ended for Hamilton, Burlington and Oakville.
A lake effect snow band from western Lake Ontario slowed commuters this morning, dumping a few centimeters of snow in an area between Grimsby and Oakville.
Total local snowfall could have been anywhere from 5 to 10 cm.
Environment Canada is expecting a warm front to move into Southern Ontario for the weekend.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.