UPDATE | Westbound QEW in Oakville now open following deadly crash

The westbound QEW has reopened following a deadly crash in Oakville earlier this morning.

The ramp from the WB 403 to the QEW is still closed at this time.

One person was killed in the multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus on the QEW in Oakville this morning.

OPP say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. on the westbound QEW just west of Ford Drive.

Police said a school bus with students on it was involved in the crash, however no students were injuried.