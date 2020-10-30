UPDATE | Westbound QEW in Oakville now open following deadly crash
The westbound QEW has reopened following a deadly crash in Oakville earlier this morning.
The ramp from the WB 403 to the QEW is still closed at this time.
One person was killed in the multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus on the QEW in Oakville this morning.
OPP say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. on the westbound QEW just west of Ford Drive.
Police said a school bus with students on it was involved in the crash, however no students were injuried.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 43This week, Chrissy is joined by Pam Isaak to talk about COVID burnout and different layers that make all decisions that much harder.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 35We all know that Isolation, work and family stress has caused a large increase in anxiety so it's not really surprising that lot of us are having an extra glass of wine. Kids are struggling as well and may need help. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Marnie Prokator from Community and Addiction Services of Niagara. If you feel your drinking, drug use or gambling is becoming a problem call CASON at (905) 684-1183.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 31stThis week, Liz speaks with Jenny Hipwell, Spa Director at White Oaks, about how spas are stepping up to make it possible for us to enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway. Liz also talks about the hippie culture on Ibiza and about ways to travel and leave the world a little better than you found it.