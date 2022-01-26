UPDATE | Winter Weather Travel Advisory ends of North Niagara
A winter weather travel advisory has ended for North Niagara.
Environment Canada issued the warning as a heavy band of lake effect snow moved into the area earlier today.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Jan 27Neil Young’s music is now removed from Spotify. Big swings in the stock markets. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch ShulmanNew Omicron sub variant explained. When does the pandemic become endemic? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical stories of the week.
-
Independent Journalist with the Truck Convoy - Kelli KieleyTim talks to Kelli Kieley, an Independent Journalist working to document the Truck Convoy