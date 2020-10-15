Upgrades continue at Queenston-Lewiston bridge crossing

After two years of work, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission is marking a big milestone in an effort to modernize the Queenston-Lewiston bridge crossing.

The upgraded U.S. Customs and Border Protection Auto and Bus Processing Facility has been completed, featuring a new processing facility, secondary inspection canopy, and dedicated bus lane.

The former inspection facility will now be demolished and replaced by nine dedicated auto lanes, one commercial truck lane, and five high-low lanes capable of handling trucks.

The new lanes are expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.